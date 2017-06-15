Artwork made with pearls presented to PM Modi

[India], June 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday presented with a unique artwork made of pearls.

The artwork depicts a map of India and an image of the Prime Minister.

According to the creator of the image, Khushboo Akash Davda, over five lakh pearls have been used in the artwork.

Thread of length 10 kilometres has been used in the same.

The artwork which has dimensions of 7 feet by 7 feet, took 850 hours to prepare.

Member of Parliament from Rajkot, Mohanbhai Kundariya was present on the occasion. (ANI)