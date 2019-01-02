Arun Jaitely rips apart Rahul on Rafale

The Central government on Wednesday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he was indulging in "lies" over the Rafale fighter deal and that the Opposition party had played with the country's security when in power.

Amid continued slogan-shouting by Congress members, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called Gandhi a "conspirator" in defence scams like Bofors and AgustaWestland and said he understands "only paisa" at the cost of national security.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on Rafale deal, Jaitley also took a dig at Gandhi, saying it was regrettable that the "grand old party" Congress was being headed by a person who "does not understand what a fighter aircraft is."

He also targeted former Defence Minister AK Antony, alleging the "simple man" had delayed the acquisition of the urgently-required Rafale fighters, despite it being shortlisted in 2012 through a tendering process. Attacking Gandhi for continuously raking up the Rafale issue, Jaitley said, "his every word is belied in the face of Supreme Court's judgement." "Every word spoken by him (Gandhi) for the past six months is utter lies," alleged the former Defence Minister. (ANI)