Arun Jaitley returns home after kidney transplant

[India], June 4 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely returned home on Monday after a successful kidney transplant, the senior BJP leader tweeted the news a while ago.

He is back home after being hospitalised for almost three weeks at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he underwent a renal transplant, and thanked the medical team which took care of him for the better part of a month.

In a tweet, Jaitley expressed gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and paramedics who took care of him during his stay at the AIIMS.

Jaitley, 65, was admitted to the hospital on May 12, and the surgery was performed on May 14. Post that, he stayed in isolation ward to avoid infection.(ANI)