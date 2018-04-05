Arun Jaitley's health issues confine him to work from home

[India], Apr. 05 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that he is being treated for "kidney related problems" certain and is currently working from "controlled environment" at home.

Taking on to his Twitter handle, Jaitley said, "I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me.

Jaitley had undergone a gastric-bypass surgery for diabetes control back in 2014, which saw him shed his weight by 17 kilograms. Last month, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had to make an impromptu visit to the United States for medical attention as had was reportedly contracted pancreatic cancer. (ANI)