Arunachal bypolls: BJP candidates take oath as MLAs

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): Days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Biyuram Waghe and Kardo Nyigyor won the byelection from Pakke Kessang and Likabali constituency respectively, the duo took oath as MLAs before the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker T.N.Thongdok in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in Itanagar.

The MLAs were presented with laptops of advance features by the Speaker.

The Pakke-Kessang fell vacant after Gauhati High Court declared null and void the election of former deputy chief minister Kameng Dolo (Congress) from the seat in 2014 following an election petition filed against him by BJP nominee and former minister Atum Welly.

However, the Likabali seat fell vacant after the death of state health and family welfare minister Jomde Kena in September. State BJP President Tapir Gao, Deputy Speaker Tumke Bagra and many prominent leaders were present in the swearing-in ceremony. The Speaker presented feature-rich laptop to the newly sworn in MLAs. (ANI)