Arunachal introduces first non-woven manufacturing unit in Naharlagun

[India] Mar. 16 (ANI): Arunanchal Pradesh gets its first non-woven manufacturing unit in Naharlagun town, in an effort to promote a cleaner and healthier environment.

The newly inaugurated unit is being run by Mepung Trading Agency and manufactures biodegradable carry bags, an environment-friendly alternate for popular polythene bags in the market.

Termed as the first of its kind in the region, the innovative non-woven manufacturing unit was inaugurated by state Parliamentary Secretary Health and Family welfare and IT Phurpa Tsering at Demsite in Naharlagun.

"This unit will not only help him but generate employment for many people," Tsering said. Keeping pace with the recent push by the environmentalists and policy makers across the world to reduce the use of plastic polythene bags for commercial and individual used, the introduction of non-woven polythene bags is a welcoming step for the citizens of the state. These bags can be decomposed within 48 hours after being used and their recycling in comparison to the polythene bags is much easier thereby curbing the growing effect of environmental degradation. (ANI)