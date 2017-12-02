Arunachal leaders demand action post attack on student in Shimla

[India], Dec 2 (ANI): Cutting across party lines, politicians in Arunachal Pradesh have strongly condemned last month's attack on an Arunachal Pradesh college student in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

According to reports, four engineering students -- Lucky Dorje (22), Kin Jog Tinley (25) and Chopel (21) from Bhutan, and Tashi alias Sonu (26) attacked Govin Niji alias Munna, a student pursuing a course in architecture at the A P Goel Shimla University. The attack was so severe, that Niji, a resident of Khatrijo village near Daporijo had to be rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh for emergency treatment. He is now recuperating, but still is in critical condition, his parents Mago Niji and Yamen Niji and sister Gona Niji told this correspondent over telephone.

Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Honchun Ngandam has briefed Chief Minister Pema Khandu about the attack on Niji that took place in Shimla on November 26. The incident evoked strong criticism from all state leaders and their respective parties.

State Home Minister Kumar Waii spoke to the state home secretary and director general of police, and got an FIR lodged. The four engineering students have been arrested.

"Our students studying outside should remain careful to protect themselves as they are our state's living assets," Waii said.

Rajya Sabha member Mukut Mithi, Lok Sabha member Ninong Ering, state's opposition leader Takam Pario, former CM Nabam Tuki, party presidents Tapir Gao (ruling BJP), Takam Sanjoy (Congress) and Kahfa Bengia (PPA) also reacted strongly to the incident. They were all unanimous in their view that such an inhuman attack on a student in a higher educational institution is not expected, and that all possible steps should be taken by the state government to prevent such incidents in the future.

Expressing deep concern over repeated acts of racial discrimination, APCC president Takam Sanjoy spoke to Himachal Pradesh PCC president Sukhbinder Singh over telephone and urged him to take all possible steps to ensure the safety and security of all north east people either working or studying in the state.

"They fall prey to such atrocities because of their simplicity and straight forwardness, their inborn qualities, I, therefore, request you to extend all possible help, including medical aid to the victim, so that he can recover and resume his studies," he said.

Pointing out that the attack on Niji was against the secular spirit of India, PPA president Bengia called on the Centre to take precautionary steps to integrate the nation and prevent such incidents.

Secularism would have no meaning until the entire population of the nation is mentally integrated, he reasoned.

National People's Party president Kakabk Tacho and general secretary Nima Sange said it is high time for mainland Indians to treat Arunachlees with respect and love as they are the sentinels of Indo-China frontier.

Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society president Y D Thongchi pitched decried the attack as unforgiveable and advocated that those guilty should be taken to task to send out a louder message to society.

"India is one nation, one people," he added.

A visibly upset Gona, who is a traditional fashion designer, helplessly asked: Why was my brother attacked? Is not racial discrimination?

The state's Education Secretary Bidol Tayeng has written a letter to the Himachal Pradesh government and demanded the strictest action possible for the erring students.

The discrimination against north east students is such that about 3.5 lakh people and students have returned back to their native places.

By Pradeep Kumar(ANI)