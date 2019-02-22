Arunachal Pradesh: Violence breaks out during protest against PRC to non-Arunachali citizens

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Violence broke out in the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar on Friday during a 48-hour strike against the state’s decision to grant permanent resident certificates (PRC) to non-Arunachali citizens.

The protestors, who stood against the issue of PRC to Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes(APST) of Namsai and Chanaglang, burnt government vehicles and bus stops at Itanagar.

Expressing resentment over the issue, protestors raised slogans against the state government and sought immediate action into the matter. (ANI)