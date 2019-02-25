Arunachal situation unfortunate, violence due to 'miscommunication’, says Rijiju

[India], Feb 25, (ANI): Terming the three-day violence in Arunachal Pradesh as "unfortunate", Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday requested the state government to ensure full support and compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.

"The three-day violence that took place in Arunachal Pradesh, especially in the capital region, is very unfortunate. We have been informed that three people have lost their lives," said Rijiju while speaking to reporters.

The state government had sought for more force to bring the situation under control, said the Minister of State adding, "the problem occurred because the state government was not able to communicate the right thing to the people".

“People began to think that government was going to issue Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to non-tribal people living in the state”, he said. “The Arunachal Pradesh government has already decided that the Joint High Power Committee report on PRC will not be accepted. Now the state government must secure the confidence of the people”, emphasised Rijiju. In Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also underlined that the state government will never take up the PRC matter in future. Violence broke out in the capital city on Friday during a 48-hour strike against reports of the state’s decision to grant PRC to non-Arunachali citizens. The protesters, who stood against the issue of PRC to Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes (APST) of Namsai and Chanaglang, burnt government vehicles and bus stops at Itanagar. On Sunday, protesters went on a rampage. They set on fire the private house of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, burnt vehicles and vandalised even police and fire stations in the capital city. Locals were protesting after the state government appointed Joint High Power Committee (JHPC) recommendation granting PRC to six communities who have been living in Namsai and Changlang districts of the state for decades. (ANI)