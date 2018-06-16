Arunachal Youth Congress launches Bharat Bachao bike rally

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Shouting 'Bharat Bachao' slogans, hundreds of Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress members, riding on bikes, launched a bike rally from Nirjuli, 19 km from here, early on Saturday morning.

State Congress president Takam Sanjoy and AIYC national secretary Monalisa Banerjee, in-charge of the state flagged off the rally jan andolan, which proceeded to state capital despite drizzling.

The APYC president Geli Ete and vice president Giogi Ganga and Banerjee on a scooty led the rally.

"With no governance, rising inflation and continuing negligence of the downtrodden sections of the society, it is high time to awaken the masses towards the harsh reality," Sanjoy and Banerjee said. "That is why the rally," Ete added. However, police prohibited the rally from Nyokumniya Hall along NH-415 on grounds that the district magistrate has refused permission that led to commotion between Sanjoy and police officers on duty. Sanjoy said that permission was sought two weeks ago but without any prior intimation denying permission on the spot amounted to provocation. "It is a democratic country and we cannot be prohibited from conducting rally just because vice president arrived here a day in advance. It is injustice," rued Sanjoy. "We will not tolerate such political discrimination by the administration of ruling BJP government," APCC vice president Mikir Lollen, genera secretaries Charu Tuglo, Tamchi Tahar and None Tayeng standing nearby said with resentment. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived here on Friday afternoon from Bagdogra though schedule for Saturday for which security was tightened. (ANI)