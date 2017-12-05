Arunachal's ANYA demands CM Khandu's resignation

[India], Dec.5 (ANI): The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) and the Nyishi Elite Society in Arunachal Pradesh have taken strong exception to the abusive remarks made recently by state Chief Minister Pema Khandu against Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Takam Pario, a senior member of their community.

In a statement issued Monday (December 4), the ANYA described Chief Minister Khandu as "incompetent, improper and unfit to remain chief minister of the state. The association further warned that Khandu's continuance in office could lead to a communal flare up, and therefore, demanded that he resign by December 11, 2017.

They said if he refused to step down, a call for a 12-hour shutdown across the state would take place on December 15. This would be followed by a 24-hour shutdown call on December 21 and a 36-hour-long shutdown on December 29.

It may be recalled that when political temperatures are high in state, Khandu, while reacting to a speech by Pario in the assembly, had humiliated the senior Nyishi MLA by comparing him to a "Dog".

Khandu had derogatively then said, "Human nature jo hain, aisa hain ki, jab aadmi ko kutta katne aata hain, aap todi beth ke kaato bolta hain. Jab kutta katne ke liye aata hain, toh aapko usko laat maarke bagana hi parta hain. (If a dog comes towards you to bite, you don't say come and bite me. When a dog comes towards you to bite, you have to kick it away and make it flee.")

In response to this remark, the ANYA said, "We strongly disagree to the remarking of our honourable Nyishi MLA, who is also a Leader of Opposition in the state legislature as "Kutta" (Dog), which is very uncalled for. We are of the opinion that the post of chief minister is a highly dignified post (and) the person holding that post, should be responsible enough, without any discrimination and must maintain his conduct (both) inside and outside the state assembly irrespective of (the) party system."

The ANYA described Chief Minister Khandu's remark as "distasteful and offensive," and as having "degraded the glory, dignity and self respect of every Nyishi."

It also said that Khandu's remark has triggered adverse sentiment across the Nyishi community to such an extent that former is now being described as a "despotic" leader, which is "unwarranted in a democratic set up."

Reminding the state government to read the pulse of the people, the Nyishi Elite Society, addressing the media here, said that the demands of the Nyishis, the largest demographic component of the Arunachalee population needs to be addressed without delay, or the democratic framework in place would come apart. (ANI)