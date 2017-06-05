Arundhati Roy speaks up on Paresh Rawal's 'human shield' remark

New Delhi: Booker prize-winning author Arundhati Roy, who had recently come under attack from Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament Paresh Rawal on Twitter, has finally replied to the Bollywood actor's charges.

Rawal had, in a tweet, said that the army officer who allegedly used a Kashmiri as a "human shield" in the Valley should have "tied" Roy to the jeep instead.

"Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy !," tweeted Rawal on May 21. While his tweet went viral within minutes after it was posted attracting both protest and support for the actor-politician, Roy on her part decided to keep quiet on the entire matter.

In an interview withRoy broke her silence on the controversial tweet targeted against her. However, instead of riling against Rawal and his ilk , the author-activist said that she takes criticism in her "stride".

Roy said, "You know, when you do the work that I do and when I write the things that I write, I don't think everybody will stand up and applaud. It's part of what you do and you have got to just take it in your stride and not whine about it. (But) I am not made of stainless steel. Of course, it bothers me, but when you look at the kind of violence that people are being subjected to, I am so protected. You have to look around at what's happening to other people. You have to put yourself in perspective."

The 55-year-old author also responded to allegations that she abuses her "freedom of speech" by speaking up for people who are engaged in a conflict with the Indian state.

"The minute you start curbing speech - speech that you are uncomfortable with - you start lowering your own IQ, you start lowering the IQ of the society to which you belong, you start dropping out of a brain power that should be on the cutting edge internationally. You will become an extremely stupid country. There are two ways of curbing speech. One, as we know, is legally, formally; the other is outsourcing the violence to the mob and creating a climate in which people start censoring themselves. Either way, we will end up damaging our own IQ."