Arushi-Hemraj murder case: Allahabad HC reserves verdict; matter posted for Oct 12

[India], September 7 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict in Aarushi Talwar murder case.

The High Court is likely to pronounce its verdict in the next hearing, shceduled on October 12.

Last month, Nupur Talwar, the convict in this case, was granted a three-week parole by the Allahabad High Court to visit her ailing mother.

Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were sentenced to life imprisonment after a court in Uttar Pradesh convicted them for the gruesome killings of Aarushi Talwar and their domestic help Hemraj in 2013.

14-year-old Aarushi was found dead at her Noida based flat in May, 2008. It was initially suspected that Hemraj had killed Aarushi. However, the case took a shocking turn when Hemraj's body was recovered two days later from the terrace of the same flat. (ANI)