Arvind Kerjiwal's advisor VK Jain resigns, was questioned in Delhi Chief Secretary assault case

New Delhi: VK Jain, advisor to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday resigned from his post, citing personal reasons.





According to sources, Jain has submitted his resignation letter in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and sent a copy to the Lieutenant Governor.





Jain was appointed to the post in September last year, days after he had retired as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).



Reportedly, he was coming to the CMO since the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash came to light and went on a week-long medical leave.