As India observes Netaji's 121st birth anniversary, a look at the man himself

Subhas Chandra Bose, affectionately called "Netaji", is known for his sacrifice in the freedom struggle of the country. Although Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru have received maximum credit for their roles in India's freedom struggle, the contribution of Netaji is no less.

Jailed 11 times in his life, Netaji stood up to advocate for Poorna Swaraj (total freedom) when the Congress Committee was fine with getting independence in phases through a Dominion status.

From establishing and leading the Indian National Army to forming alliances against the British during the World War II, Netaji was among the key figures to lay the foundation for the modern Indian state.

He founded Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj) to overthrow the British Empire and came to acquire legendary status among Indian masses. Born on January 23, 1897 in Cuttack, Orissa, Subhash was the ninth child of Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Devi. Raised among eight brothers and six sisters, his father Janakinath was a renowned lawyer in Cuttack. Born on January 23, 1897 in Cuttack, Orissa, Subhash was the ninth child of Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Devi. Raised among eight brothers and six sisters, his father Janakinath was a renowned lawyer in Cuttack. A brilliant student who turned down a lucrative career to devote his life to liberating India, Bose rose to become one of the most popular leaders of the Congress in the late 1930s. A brilliant student who turned down a lucrative career to devote his life to liberating India, Bose rose to become one of the most popular leaders of the Congress in the late 1930s. Sent to England by his father to appear for the Civil Services Examination, Netaji scored the highest marks in English and was placed fourth overall. Sent to England by his father to appear for the Civil Services Examination, Netaji scored the highest marks in English and was placed fourth overall. Known for his patriotic zeal, in April 1921 he resigned from the Indian Civil Service and returned to India. Known for his patriotic zeal, in April 1921 he resigned from the Indian Civil Service and returned to India. Aligned with the Indian National Congress at first, ideological differences between Subhash Chandra Bose and key figures within the party forced him to resign. Aligned with the Indian National Congress at first, ideological differences between Subhash Chandra Bose and key figures within the party forced him to resign. He travelled across Europe in the 1930s, upon his subsequent return he was put under house arrest by the British until his escape from Indian in 1940. He travelled across Europe in the 1930s, upon his subsequent return he was put under house arrest by the British until his escape from Indian in 1940. In 1942, he formed the Indian National Army in Southeast Asia with the help of Japan, comprising of Indian soldiers the British Indian army captured in war. In 1942, he formed the Indian National Army in Southeast Asia with the help of Japan, comprising of Indian soldiers the British Indian army captured in war. Netaji established a provisional government of Free India or Azad Hind in 1943 in Andaman and Nicobar, then captured by Japanese forces. Netaji established a provisional government of Free India or Azad Hind in 1943 in Andaman and Nicobar, then captured by Japanese forces. Netaji is believed to have died in a plane that crash shortly after take-off. Netaji is believed to have died in a plane that crash shortly after take-off. For a long time, his followers have demanded his birth day be named as "Desh Prem Divas". For a long time, his followers have demanded his birth day be named as "Desh Prem Divas".