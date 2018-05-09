As Karnataka campaigning reaches acme, PM Modi and Sonia woo voters

[India] May 8 (ANI): Kannadigas on Tuesday witnessed India's two prominent political figures wooing them to win their trust in the upcoming assembly elections.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed three rallies; United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi made her first public appearance after two years in Bijapur district.

Since the Prime Minister has started campaigning in Karnataka, he has been censuring the Congress over several issues. He continued his tirade against the Congress in Vijayapura, Koppal, and Bengaluru rallies.

In Vijayapura, Prime Minister Modi launched fresh salvo against the Congress and raised questions on the grand old party's stand on women empowerment over Triple Talaq Bill.

"It is the Congress party that did not allow the law on Triple Talaq to be passed. How is the Congress even talking about women empowerment?" Prime Minister Modi said.

The Congress took strong exception to the triple talaq bill and the lesser strength of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajya Sabha prevented the bill's passage in the Upper House and hence, it could not be enacted.

In Koppal, the Prime Minister accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of being insensitive towards the farmers.

"Why is it that farmers of Karnataka face shortage of water? Congress government, being in 'sleep mode', is doing nothing to address their problems. In five years, they ruined the farmers of Karnataka," said Prime Minister Modi.

In Bengaluru, Prime Minister Modi said that Karnataka needs 'sensitive' and 'receptive' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government unlike Congress which has no vision for the state.

"Congress lacks a forward looking vision for the development of Karnataka, which needs a BJP Government which is sensitive and receptive in nature," Prime Minister Modi said.

He also alleged that Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure and women's safety are not a priority for the state Siddaramaiah-led government.

On the other hand, Sonia Gandhi's speech was focused on the Prime Minister. She said Prime Minister Modi is a good orator but speeches cannot fill empty stomachs.

She also accused the Prime Minister of spreading lies and distorting historical facts for his political motives.

The UPA Chairperson alleged that Prime Minister Modi did not meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who wanted an appointment to discuss the issue of draught-hit farmers.

The UPA Chairperson alleged that Modi government even provided least drought compensation to Congress-led Karnataka.

She said that the Congress has worked for Karnataka's development and has made it Number one state in the country despite Centre's bias towards the state.

Sonia Gandhi's public appearance came after Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said that Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi are out on bail in connection with Rs. 5000 crore.

The political battle for Karnataka has reached its acme where ruling Congress, BJP, and Janata Dal (Secular) are leaving no stone unturned to win trust of voters who will cast their votes on May 12. The counting of votes and announcement of result will take place on May 15, 2018. (ANI)