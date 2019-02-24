As LS poll nears, Kejriwal chooses to fast for Delhi’s full statehood from March 1

[India] Feb 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced in the Assembly that he would sit on an indefinite fast from March 1, demanding full statehood for Delhi. His decision comes at a time when the Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for the General Elections any time.

“From March 1, we will launch the movement to make Delhi a full state. We will continue with the movement till Delhi does not get full statehood. The entire Delhi now needs to launch a movement for full statehood,” Kejriwal said.

The announcement by Kejriwal has come days after the Supreme Court said that the Centre, and not the Delhi government, has the power to order investigations against corrupt officers in the capital.

Kejriwal said, "The Supreme Court order goes against democracy,"

BJP hit back at Kejriwal on his call for fast. "He claims to be a Constitutional authority and he is going to sit on a fast, indefinite fast never heard off. He should resign and then should fast," said BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

"If as a CM he fasts, I think Delhi government should be dissolved and the President's Rule should be imposed," he said.

BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said: "Arvind Kejriwal has sat on agitation and hunger strike for himself several times. He should sit on 'dharna' for the people too."

Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, Kejriwal also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government of obstructing development works in the national capital.

The Chief Minister said that files of various development projects of Delhi are not being cleared by the Central government.

“The governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Punjab do not have to take permission from the Centre. However, the government chosen by the people of Delhi does not have any power. If Delhi gets full statehood, then people of Delhi will get jobs, homes, security and justice,” said Kejriwal.

Since Delhi is not a full state, the city government has the power to formulate laws on all matters mentioned in the State and Concurrent Lists of Seventh Schedule, except matters pertaining to police, law and order, municipal services.

The Centre has jurisdiction over land, law and order and police. In 2016, the Delhi High Court had said that as Delhi was a Union Territory, its powers were with the Centre, and not with the city government.

After the Constitution (69th Amendment) Act, 1991 came into force, followed by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, the Union Territory of Delhi officially became the National Capital Territory of Delhi. (ANI)