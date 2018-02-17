As UP police goes on 'encounter' spree, criminals queue up to surrender

Lucknow: Fearing that they might get killed in non-stop encounters by the Uttar Pradesh police after the ongoing crackdown on criminals, two goons on Thursday walked around the Kairana town pleading for forgiveness.

They were seen holding placards that read that they won’t get involved in any crime in the future. The placards also read that won’t do any illegal activities and will work hard to earn money through fair means.

The two criminals, Salim Ali and Irshad Ahmad, accused in several murder and loot cases also handed over an affidavit to Shamli SP Ajay Pal Sharma with the same pledge.

“We want to turn away from crime for good though there are several cases registered against us at the Shamli and Kairana police stations. We do not want to be hunted down like other criminals. We want to live peacefully with our families,”Salim said.

An absconding criminal, wanted for looting cash from bank employees in Shamli, surrendered in the Charthawal police station of Muzaffarnagar. The criminal, Deepak, reached the police station with an unlicenced pistol and surrendered himself to law.

Deepak was one of the four criminals who had looted bank employees of Rs 1.67 lakh in November. All the four had fled after committing the crime.

The police arrested three of the criminals. All three of them had got injured during the encounter with the police. The three are now lodged in jail.

Deepak apprehended that he would meet the same fate as three of his partners in crime. Fearing for his life, he reached the police station and surrendered before the cops.

Similarly, two criminals, both of them brothers, met the Samli SP and gave an undertaking that they would not indulge in any criminal activity. The two criminals - Irshad and Salim alias Baba - who had been released from jail recently, later roamed around in the main market with placards hanging from their neck and affirming their faith in law.

On February 15, dreaded criminals Irshad and Salim met Kairana SP Ajay Sharma and submitted an undertaking in writing pledging that they had quit crime. The two subsequently took a round of the market with placards stating that they would lead a peaceful life and earn their livelihood by doing hard work to take care of their families.

Emulating the two brothers, two more criminals - Sarwar and Ghayoor - reached the Kairana police station and avowed not to indulge in criminal activities.

The latest development is likely to instill a sense of safety and security among the general public.

The surrender by criminals is a result of the drive launched against the criminals by the UP Police ever since OP Singh took over as the UP DGP on January 23. Singh has given a clear instruction to the police to take tough action against the criminals in the state.

Around 24 criminals were arrested and one gangster was killed in 15 police encounters spread across 10 districts in just 48 hours in the first week of this month.

Gangster Inderpal, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was gunned down by the Special Task Force in the encounter in Naglakhepad jungle on February 2.

In those 48 hours, encounters took place in Bulandshahr, Shamli, Kanpur, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Gorkahpur, Hapur and Meerut.

While the encounters continue, the criminals have now started to feel its impact. They are lining up to surrender instead of getting killed or injured in police encounters.