As you sow so shall you reap: Giriraj Singh on Lalu's conviction

New Delhi: Hours after former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad was sentenced to 14 years in jail and fined Rs 60 lakh by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in the fourth fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury in the early 1990s, Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a jibe at him and said 'as you sow so shall you reap.'

Speaking to media, Singh said, "The law takes its own course. No comment on this. Neither this is any judgment by any party. As you sow so shall you reap."

Lalu was held guilty in the Dumka treasury case by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court, earlier on March 19. The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu was the chief minister of undivided Bihar. Lalu Prasad is already serving a jail term of 13.5 years in three fodder cases and has been lodged in the Birsa Munda jail.