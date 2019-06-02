Asaduddin Owaisi has a habit of sowing hatred: Giriraj Singh

[India], May 28 (ANI): The newly elected MP from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh on Tuesday slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his response over 'Muslim hawker shot at in Begusarai' tweet saying, "Owaisi has a habit of sowing hatred."

Speaking to ANI here, Singh said, "The land of Begusarai is filled with peace. I urge Owaisi to let people of Begusarai continue to live in peace. His statement would have been different if police officers would have present at the incident spot. Owasi has a habit of sowing hatred. This is Modi ji's raj (Kingdom)...Here, only peace will prevail."

On Monday, Asaduddin Owaisi responded to a tweet which claimed that a Muslim hawker was shot at in Bihar's Begusarai. "When the hawker responded 'Mohd Qasim', the perpetrator asked him: 'What he was doing here, you should be in Pakistan and fired at him'," read the tweet. Mohammed Asif Khan, the self-avowed socialist, also attached a video with his post, saying: This is Modi's Hindu Rashtra 2.0." (ANI)