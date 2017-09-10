Asaram Bapu, Radhe Maa, Gurmeet Ram Rahim make it to 'fake babas' list

[India], Sept 10 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, on Sunday in its committee, issued a list of "fake babas" where the names of Asaram Bapu, Radhe Maa, recently convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and Nirmal Baba have been mentioned.

In a list of 14, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has asked the government to amend new laws against the "fake gurus".

President of the Parishad Narendra Giri said that a total of 14 offers were presented where all the sadhus came together to talk about this issue.

"The committee was held for the topic of Arth Kumbh Mela. There are many fake baba in the society and we are upset because most of these so called babas are being defamed. They are not baba and after thinking on this, we have listed a few who should not be called one," he said addressing the media. Following are the names in the "fake baba list": • Asaram bapu • Sukhvinder Kaur aka Radhe Maa • Sachdarangi • Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh • Om baba aka Vivekanand • Nirmal Baba • Ichachadhari Vishwanand • Swami Asmianand • Om Namah Shivaay • Narayan Sai Rampal "I request the government to investigate on these hypocrite babas and put them in jail and we beware everyone to be safe from these babas. Their assets must also be probed" Giri said. This has come after Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in two rapes cases of 2002, in which he has been sentenced a cumulative jail term of 20 years. Earlier, Asaram Bapu was arrested by the Jodhpur Police in an alleged rape case, on August 3, 2013 and since then, he has been in prison. Asaram's son Narayan Sai, who is on the list as well, was arrested for allegedly raping a Surat-based woman disciple of his father between 2002 and 2005. (ANI)