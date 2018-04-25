Asaram found guilty of raping minor girl

[India], Apr 25 (ANI): Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was found guilty in a 2013 rape case by Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court, on Wednesday.

He has been convicted for raping a minor girl in Manai village near Jodhpur on August 15, 2013.

He is lodged in Jodhpur Central jail.

Asaram's spokesperson Neelam Dubey said they will talk to their legal team and decide future course of action.

"We will discuss with our legal team and then decide our future course of action. We have confidence in our judiciary," Dubey said.

Earlier in the day, people were seen offering prayers at the godman's ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Punjab's Ludhiana for his acquittal. A follower of Asaram even reached the jail with a garland in the morning. He, however, was detained by police. The judgement in the case was pronounced inside the Jodhpur Central Jail, keeping in view the law and order in situation in Rajasthan and neighbouring states. Asaram is also facing a trial in Gujarat for raping two Surat-based sisters. His son, Narayan Sai, is also an accused in the case. (ANI)