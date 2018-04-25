Asaram, two others convicted in minor rape case

[India], Apr 25 (ANI): Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was found guilty along with two others by Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court in a 2013 rape case, on Wednesday.

Self-styled godman has been convicted for raping a minor girl in Manai village near Jodhpur on August 15, 2013.

He has been found guilty under various charges, including sections 370(4) (trafficking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (outraging modesty, 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 109, 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The controversial godman has also been found guilty under some sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central jail. In the case, out of the five accused, including Asaram, two have been acquitted of all charges. Asaram's spokesperson Neelam Dubey said that they will talk to their legal team and decide future course of action. "We will discuss with our legal team and then decide our future course of action. We have confidence in our judiciary," Dubey said. Earlier in the day, people were seen offering prayers at the godman's ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Punjab's Ludhiana for his acquittal. A follower of Asaram even reached the jail with a garland in the morning. He, however, was detained by police. The judgement in the case was pronounced inside the Jodhpur Central Jail, keeping in view the law and order in situation in Rajasthan and neighbouring states. Asaram is also facing a trial in Gujarat for raping two Surat-based sisters. His son, Narayan Sai, is also an accused in the case. (ANI)