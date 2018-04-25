Asaram Verdict: Lesson for people who commit sexual offences, says NCPCR

[India], Apr 25 (ANI): Few hours after self-styled godman Asaram Bapu along with two others was found guilty in a 2013 rape case, National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Yashwant Jain said that the judgment is a lesson to people who think they can get away by committing sexual offences.

"This judgment is a lesson to people who think they can get away by committing sexual offences against children," Jain told ANI.

"I would like to appreciate the girl and her family for fighting against the culprits," he added.

In the meantime, Asaram has been sentenced to life imprisonment by Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court in a rape case. Rest of the two accused Shilpi and Sharad sentenced to 20 years each in jail. Earlier in the day, Asaram was found guilty along with two others by Jodhpur SC/ST Court in a 2013 rape case. He is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central jail. In the case, out of the five accused, including Asaram, two have been acquitted of all charges. In the case registered in Rajasthan, a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur of Uttar Pradesh had accused Asaram of raping her at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur on the night of 15 August 2013. Asaram was arrested after the teenage girl had filed a complaint against him. The judgment in the case was pronounced inside the Jodhpur Central Jail, keeping in view the law and order in a situation in Rajasthan and neighbouring states. Earlier in the day, people were seen offering prayers at the godman's ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Punjab's Ludhiana for his acquittal. Asaram is also facing a trial in Gujarat for raping two Surat-based sisters. His son, Narayan Sai, is also an accused in the case. (ANI)