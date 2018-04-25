Asaram verdict: Shocked 'godman' collapses in court after sentencing

Jodhpur: As a Jodhpur court today awarded the life sentence to self-styled godman Asaram after holding him guilty of raping a teenage girl in his ashram five years ago, the convict allegedly held his hands in his head and collapsed when he was sentenced.

However, an ABP report quoting sources also says that after the judgement was read, Asaram reacted telling a policeman, "khayenge, piyenge, mauj arenge kyunki ab yahi rehna hai (I will eat, drink and be merry since I have to spend all my life here)."

He was escorted to the barracks where he will now be treated as a convict and not as an under-trial. His spokesperson Neelam Dubey said the verdict will be challenged in the higher court. Few minutes before the sentencing was announced, some of his supporters had to be evicted by police who had gathered outside Jodhpur Central Jail. Asaram had complained of uneasiness during the hearing on the quantum of punishment inside the Jodhpur Jail where a court is set up. A team of doctors entered the jail in an ambulance to monitor the health condition of the spiritual guru. Sources said Asaram was quite anxious and worried during the entire courtroom proceedings and was taken aback when the order came out terming him guilty. He reportedly stood for nearly one and a half hours which could also be a factor for his tiredness. The spiritual gurus counsel had requested the court to take a lenient view while pronouncing the punishment citing the 77-year-old's old age and deteriorating health. On the other hand, the victims advocate had sought maximum punishment for him.