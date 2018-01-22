ASEAN will enhance trade among nations: Indonesian Trade Minister

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): Indonesian Minister of Trade Enggartiasto Lukita on Sunday said the upcoming ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit would enhance trade and investment among the southeast Asian nations.

"It is a very important meeting. The emphasis will be on how to enhance the trade and investment among ASEAN nations," Lukita told ANI.

Earlier in the day, ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to participate at the event, and he was received by the Joint Secretary (MER) of MEA, Secretary General Alok Amitabh Dimri.

The ASEAN India Summit will take place on January 25, followed by the Republic Day celebrations for which all the 10 leaders from the ASEAN countries have confirmed their participation in the commemorative Summit as well as to be guests of honour at the Republic Day. (ANI)