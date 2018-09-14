Ashara Mubaraka: Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin felicitates PM Modi

[India], Sept 14 (ANI): Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 'Ashara Mubaraka' here at the Saifee Mosque on Friday.

Extending his greetings to the Prime Minister ahead of the his 68th birthday on September 17, Saifuddin said: "I convey birthday wishes to you (Prime Minister Modi) in advance and pray for your long life. May you get success in all that you do for the country," Saifuddin said.

'Ashara Mubaraka' is an event organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community to remember Prophet Mohammad and commemorate the martyrdom of his grandson, Imam Hussain. Also present at the event were Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and scores of Dawoodi Bohra community members. (ANI)