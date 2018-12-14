Ashok Gehlot announced as Rajasthan CM, Sachin Pilot to be his deputy

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): Ashok Gehlot will be the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, the Congress party announced on Friday, ending the suspense that had built up over the chief ministership of the state. Sachin Pilot will be the Deputy Chief Minister and will also continue his role as the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) president, the Congress today announced, after Rahul Gandhi tweeted his picture with Gehlot and Pilot and wrote, "The united colours of Rajasthan!"

The race for Rajasthan Chief Minister heated up as supporters of Pilot and Gehlot entered sloganeering match outside the party office in Jaipur on Wednesday.

After the meeting of the newly elected legislators in the state on Thursday, the decision of choosing the leader for the top post was left to Congress party president Rahul Gandhi. It took several meetings over the last two days to announce the new leadership of Rajasthan. Pilot was elected as the Member of Parliament from his late father Rajesh Pilot's constituency Dausa in 2004 and became the youngest MP. He was elected again from Ajmer in 2009. In the recent assembly elections, he won from the Tonk assembly constituency with a huge margin of over 50,000 votes. (ANI)