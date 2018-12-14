Ashok Gehlot likely to be Rajasthan CM: Reports

New Delhi: The Congress is expected to reveal it's CM face by 4:30 pm. But news agency ANI quoting sources says Ashok Gehlot is expected to be the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot likely to be the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. He will also continue to be the Rajasthan Congress Chief.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday appeared to have successfully brokered peace between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot after several rounds of discussions and tweeted a picture of the two warring leaders from Rajasthan with himself.

"The united colours of Rajasthan," he said in the tweet along with the photograph in which the three leaders were seen in a jovial mood. Gandhi met the two leaders separately thrice since Thursday and is learnt to have decided the chief ministerial face in the state. But there was no immediate clarity on who would be the chief minister and it is likely to be announced by this evening. There have been hectic discussions between top party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the selection of chief ministers for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Senior party leaders K C Venugopal, Avinash Pande and Jitendra Singh were also present during the meeting Friday.