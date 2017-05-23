Ashok Singh murder case: Ex- RJD MP Prabhunath sentenced to life

[India],May 23, (ANI): Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Prabhunath Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday, in connection with the 1995 Ashok Singh murder case.

Prabhunath Singh's brother Dinanath Singh and ex-chief Ritesh Singh were also given life imprisonment.

The punishment was pronounced via video conferencing in the murder case.

Prabhunath 's brother, however, will approach the High Court to challenge the judgement.

Last Thursday, Prabhunath Singh was convicted by the Hazaribagh Court in the case.

The case was related to the murder of Masrakh constituency MLA Ashok Singh, who was shot dead at his residence in 1995. In 1997, the Patna High Court transferred the case from Patna to Hazaribagh. Prabhunath Singh is former MP and MLA from Maharajganj and Masrakh.(ANI)