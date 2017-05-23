Ashok Singh's wife demands death sentence for accused in 1995 case

[India], May 23 (ANI): Following the verdict in the 2005 Ashok Singh murder case, wife of deceased Ashok Singh, Chandni Singh on Tuesday asserted that she was not totally satisfied with the decision even as they demanded death sentence for the accused.

"We welcome the court's decision, but are not totally satisfied with the outcome. We respect what the court had to say on it, but hope that in future we get complete justice and satisfaction, as we demand death sentence for the accused. We will go forward with our petition to the High Court and the Supreme Court. We also believe that justice will be given. Yes, this is an old case and needs to be solved soon," Singh said.

Earlier this day, Prabhunath Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the 1995 case. Prabhunath Singh's brother Dinanath Singh and ex-chief Ritesh Singh were also given life imprisonment. The punishment was pronounced via video conferencing in the murder case. Prabhunath 's brother, however, will approach the High Court to challenge the judgement. Last Thursday, Prabhunath Singh was convicted by the Hazaribagh Court in the case. The case was related to the murder of Masrakh constituency MLA Ashok Singh, who was shot dead at his residence in 1995. In 1997, the Patna High Court transferred the case from Patna to Hazaribagh. (ANI)