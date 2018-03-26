Ashwini Choubey calls FIR against son 'piece of garbage'

[India], Mar 26 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Monday dubbed the First Information Report (FIR) filed against his son Arijit Shashwat for inciting a communal violence in Bihar's Bhagalpur mere a "piece of garbage".

He further said that his son has made no mistake and FIR is field by corrupt officers.

"The FIR is nothing but a piece of garbage which was registered by corrupt officers of the area. My son made no mistake," Choubey told the reporters.

Earlier in the day, Shashwat said that he will move an anticipatory bail application against the arrest warrant issued against him and will co-operate with the police when they will visit him.

Bihar police earlier on Sunday issued arrest warrant against Shashwat for allegedly inciting communal clashes that broke out in Bhagalpur, on March 17. The incident took place during a procession that was carried out by workers from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RSS and Bajrang Dal, and was led by Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat. An FIR was also registered against Shashwat for allegedly inciting communal clash. (ANI)