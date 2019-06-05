Ashwini Choubey takes charge as Minister of State in Ministry of Health

Amidst chanting of prayers and mantras, veteran BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey took charge as Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare here on Tuesday.

Choubey was accompanied by a group of priests who chanted prayers and mantras before he formally took charge. A Puja was conducted by the priests, one of whom presented a stole to the minister with radhe radhe written over it. After the puja, sweets were distributed to those present.

He was given the same portfolio that he had held in the last Modi Government in 2017 after a reshuffling of the cabinet.

The BJP leader has been a prominent BJP face and is known for building 11,000 toilets for families that fall below poverty line under PM Modi's Swachch Bharat Mission. He gave the slogan, "ghar-ghar me ho shouchalaya ka nirman, tabhi hoga ladli bitiya ka kanyadaan", which won him huge appreciation in Bihar. Choubey won the recent parliamentary elections from Buxar parliamentary seat for the second time after 2014. (ANI)