Ashwini Choubey's son rebuffs reports of FIR for inciting violence in Bhagalpur

[India], Mar 21 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat on Wednesday rebuffed the reports of a First Information Report (FIR) field against him, in connection with a communal clash that broke in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

Speaking to ANI, Shashwat said that the nowhere in the FIR it was written that he was behind inciting the violence, adding that he has just been booked under Loudspeakers Act.

"It's nowhere written in the FIR that I incited riots. It is written that I am being booked under Loudspeakers Act and that I didn't have permissions for the procession. Also, that people's sentiments might be hurt because we were raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Matram," Shashwat said.

He further said that he has no clue about the person who 'shot the guard jawan' as they were not present at the spot. On Monday, an FIR was registered against Shashwat, for allegedly inciting violence in Bhagalpur. A procession organised by Bharatiya Navvarsh Jagran Samiti on the eve of Hindu New Year triggered a communal clash in Nathnagar area of Bhagalpur on March 17. The procession that comprised of workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RSS and Bajrang Dal was led by Shashwat. The procession passed through a 15-km route that included several Muslim-dominated areas. As per reports, the clash began in Medni Chowk a Muslim dominated area, when there was a stone pelting at the procession. (ANI)