Asian Games medalist Hima Das gets grand welcome at Guwahati

[India]. Sep 7 (ANI): Indian sprinter Hima Das on Friday received a grand welcome at Guwahati's Sarusujai Stadium, following her impressive in the recently concluded 18th edition of the Asian Games.

Speaking on the occasion, the 18-year-old thanked everyone for their support and blessings.

"I would like to thank everyone for their support and blessings," Das said.

The sprinter had clinched a gold medal, along with Machettira Poovamma, Saritaben Laxmanbhai Gayakwad and Velluva Koroth Vismaya, in Women's 4 x 400m Relay event at the prestigious tournament.

Das had also bagged a silver medal in Women's 400m Race event with a clock timing 50.59 seconds. India's total medal tally at the Asian Games stood at 69-fifteen gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze. (ANI)