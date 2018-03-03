Asian Wrestling Ch'ship: Big-B lauds Navjot Kaur on clinching gold for India

[India], Mar. 03 (ANI): Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday lauded and congratulated Navjot Kaur for becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships.

The 75-year-old actor took to Twitter and said "Navjot Kaur first woman from India to win Gold in Asian Wrestling Championships .. Amazing ! many congratulations .. India Booming all over .. JAI HIND !!!" (sic)

Yesterday, Navjot clinched her first gold medal for India in the Asian Wrestling championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. She defeated Imai Miyu of Japan 9-1 in the final of women's 65 kg freestyle.

With one gold, two silvers and one bronze medal, India was at the second spot in the medals tally. Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat and Pinki of Indian Railways claimed silver medals, while Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik won a bronze in the 62 kilogram category. China were leading the table with four gold and one bronze medal, while Japan were at the third place with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. (ANI)