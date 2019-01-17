Asiya Andrabi produced in NIA court, electronic evidence given to counsel

Dukhtaran-e-Milat chief Asiya Andrabi and her two associates, Sofi Fahmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen, arrested on charges of allegedly waging war against India, were produced in special NIA court on Thursday.

In today's hearing, her counsel was given electronic evidence while the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report from Chandigarh is still awaited.

Scrutiny of the documents has also started in the case.

Next hearing of the date has been fixed for March 5.

According to NIA charge sheet, Asiya and her associates were using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TV channels including channels in Pakistan to spread "insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India."

The three were arrested in July on the charges of waging war against India and sedition charges were also filed against them for spreading hate speeches. Dukhtaran-e-Milat, a banned outfit under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was allegedly involved in anti-India activities by inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance of various terrorist organisations based in Pakistan. (ANI)