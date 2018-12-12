Asiya Andrabi, two others produced in Patiala House court

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Dukhtaran-e-Milat (DEM) chief Asiya Andrabi and her two associates, Sofi Fahmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen, arrested on charges of waging war against India, were produced in a Patiala House Court here on Wednesday.

The court asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to supply electronic documents of speeches, videos, social media links, and so on in connection with the case. The copy of the documents including the charge sheet was supplied to the accused.

According to NIA charge sheet, Asiya and other two accused were using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TV channels including channels in Pakistan to spread "insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India."

The three were arrested in July on the charges of waging war against India and sedition charges were also filed against them for spreading hate speeches. DEM, a banned outfit under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was allegedly involved in anti-India activities by inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance from various terrorist organisations based in Pakistan. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 17, 2019. (ANI)