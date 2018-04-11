Ask Nirav Modi to return to India: Delhi HC to Firestar diamonds

[India], April 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed diamantaire Nirav Modi's company, Firestar Diamond, to ask him to return to India.

The court told Firestar Diamonds's counsel to, "ask Nirav Modi to return to India" in response to which the defense counsel said that he is not aware of Modi's whereabouts.

The defense counsel said that he is just handling the company's case.

The Delhi High Court however announced May 3 as the hearing date of the case filed Firestar Diamond, against the seizure of his properties by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Firestar diamond on May 6 had challenged the decision of the Enforcement Directorate for seizing its valuable properties. It also challenged the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that allow the ED to conduct search and seizure of property. Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are accused in the multi-crore scam that has rattled the country and economy. The scam started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. (ANI)