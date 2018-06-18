Ask Pak envoy about ceasefire violations: Chinese envoy

[India], June 18 (ANI): China's Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui on Monday said Pakistan is better placed than China to answer any questions related to repeated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) or the International Boundary (IB).

"Ask the Pakistan High Commissioner on the ceasefire violations by Pakistan," Ambassador Luo told ANI, while referring to High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood.

Both India and Pakistan have had repeated instances of ceasefire violations at the border in the past few months.

An Army personnel named Bimal Gurung lost his life in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera district on Saturday. Also, Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Chambliyal sector of Samba on June 13. Further, according to sources, there was no exchange of sweets at Attari border on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr between the Border Security Force (BSF) troops and the Pakistani Rangers. This came in the light of simmering tensions between India and Pakistan after ceasefire violations in the Jammu region. Earlier in May, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan had spoken to each other on the issue of ceasefire violations and terrorist activities and agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003, to ensure that ceasefire will not be violated by both sides. Both DGMOs had then reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and International Boundary in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement. (ANI)