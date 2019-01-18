Asked MP CM to order top level probe in BJP leader's killing: Chouhan

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the killing of BJP leader and Mandsaur Municipal Corporation president, Prahlad Bandhwar and said that he has requested Chief Minister Kamal Nath to order a top level investigation into the matter.

Bandhwar was shot dead in Nai Abaadi, Mandsaur on Thursday. He was killed near the Central Bank at Nai Abadi area.

"Prahlad Bandhwar was a well known politician. He played a huge role in promoting the BJP in Mandsaur. Not just he used to work for the poor, he even fought for the rights of common people and was always concerned about the development of Mandsaur. I never thought that he had a personal problem with anyone. He was loved by all," Chouhan told ANI.

"I am really shocked by this. I am not able to understand why a people's favourite leader has been killed and who did it. I have requested the Chief Minister that his killers are taken into custody soon and a top level investigation be ordered in the matter. Tomorrow I will go to Mandsaur and will try to look into the matter. I will also attend his last rites," he added. Calling the incident a "serious matter," Chouhan said "I want to warn the state government that they take this serious and stop it. If this will not stop then we will be forced to do 'jan andolan'." (ANI)