Asom Gana Parishad threatens to break alliance with BJP

[India], Sept 29 (ANI): Assam Agriculture Minister and Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora on Saturday warned that his party will break its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state if the Centre passes the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 .

"Currently, we (Asom Gana Parishad) are a part of the BJP led Assam govt. If Centre passes the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in the Parliament then we will break our alliance with the state government," he told ANI.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha in July 2016, seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, to give citizenship by naturalisation to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Making the stand of the Government clear on the issue of illegal immigrants, BJP President Amit Shah on September 21 said, "After 2019, we won't allow even a single infiltrator in India." (ANI)