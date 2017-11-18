Assam AG adduce 'outside interference' for resignation

[India], Nov 18 (ANI): Chinmoy Choudhury resigned as Advocate General of the Assam government and stated that there was "outside interference" in his functioning, where he was not allowed to work with "full dignity."

"The present government in the state appointed me as the Advocate General and I took charge of the post on July 1, 2016. Subsequently I found there was lots of interference from outside sources. I was not allowed to maintain the dignity of my office or discharge my duties comfortably," Chinmoy Choudhury, who resigned as the Advocate General of Assam government on Thursday told ANI.

Choudhury further said, when he suggested that a panel of advocates should be made, it was considered, but was never put to action. "When I suggested that the system prevailing at that time must be abolished and a panel should be made with large number of advocates who will carry out work of the government and also look after all the cases irrespective of departments, it was never put to action," he said. "On many occasions, suggestions came from outside, that so and so should be allowed to handle this case. I realised it was time for me to quit and in order to give full honor to the chair I was holding and myself too," Choudhury added. (ANI)