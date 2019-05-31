Assam: Another AK-56 rifle seized from detained NDFB terrorist

[India], May 31 (ANI): In a follow-up to the investigation of Wednesday's recovery of an AK-56 rifle and one 7.65mm pistol from Rohiton Narzary, an NDFB(S) terrorist, it was revealed that the detained terrorist had concealed another AK-56 rifle with magazines and ammunition.

In the special operation led by Additional SP (B) and Kokrajhar Police, one AK-56 rifle, three magazines and 90 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the house of one Banendra Narzary of Oxiguri village under Soraibil OP of Gossaigaon Police Station.

The development comes two days after Rohiton, affiliated to National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), was arrested in a joint operation launched by the Army and police. "We have seized 1 pistol and 15 rounds of bullet from his possession. As we investigated further, we found one AK-56, one magazine and 21 rounds of bullets buried at the yard of his residence," Officer Bidyut Bikas Bohra of Gossaigaon police station had said on May 29. (ANI)