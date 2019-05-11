Assam: Baby elephant rescued by NDRF and state forest department

[India], May 11 (ANI): A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state forest department rescued a baby elephant after it fell into the Deepor Beel freshwater lake on Friday.

The lake is located to the south-west of Guwahati city, in Kamrup district of Assam.

The locals came to the terrified animal's rescue as soon as they heard of it being trapped in the lake and intimated the state forest department.

As per the officials, the baby elephant along with its mother was crossing the railway tracks when it fell and got stuck in the lake covered with water hyacinth.

A team of the NDRF and the state forest department were engaged to rescue the elephant who successfully rescued the baby elephant. "A baby elephant was separated from the herd. Our team rescued it. She will be kept in observation for quite some time to see whether she is reunited with the herd or not. It will be important to see if the child gets united with her mother or not," an official said. (ANI)