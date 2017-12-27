Assam BJP leader says it's time to go to Brahmaputra issue's roots

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): With China saying that it will maintain communication with India to deal with massive lakes formed by landslides on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet following an earthquake, Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday urged the Center to get to the crux of the matter.

Sarma, while interacting with the reporters, said that the issue is very serious and appreciated China's move to come up with a clarification on the issue of river Brahmaputra.

"I request the government to go to the roots of it and try to stop China from doing anything which obstructs the national flow of river Brahmaputra," he said. According to reports, three huge artificial lakes were formed in the Brahmaputra river due to a landslide in Tibet last month. Earlier in December, the water of the Brahmaputra river in Assam and Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh had turned contaminated and muddy. The contaminated water caused concern among people and authorities of the states. The governments of both the states were suspecting that dam building activities in China could be a reason for the pollution. The Yarlung Tsangpo river, which flows from Tibetan plateau, enters India and continues to flow through Arunachal Pradesh as Siang river and then Brahmaputra river in Assam. (ANI)