Assam Board class 12th results declared

[India], May 30 (ANI): The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Tuesday declared results for students who appeared for the class 12 examinations.

Rajababu Saikia from Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon has topped from the Science stream securing 482 marks.

Abinash Kalita from Krishnakanta Handique Junior College, Pathsala secured second position with 481 marks and Kunal Boro from Anundoram Borooah Academy, Pathsala tied third in Science stream with Mridupaban Das, Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh with 480 marks.

From the Arts stream, Alaka Das from Krishnaguru College topped with 480 marks. Sobina Yashmin from Brilliant Academy, secured second position with 478 marks and Ankit Mitra from Genius Academy, Lakhimpur with 477 marks secured the third position. In Commerce stream, Prashant Gowel from K C Das Commerce College, has topped with 471 marks, Saurav Paharia from Brilliant Academy secured second position with 469 marks and Pinkey Debnath from K C Das Commerce College has secured third position. The exam began from February 20 and ended on March 20 2017. It has been estimated that around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the class 12th exam. The pass percentage for Science stream is 86.24 percent, for Arts its 73.16 percent and in Commerce it is 82.72 percentage. Pass percentage of Science stream are 86.24% whereas in Arts stream 73.16% students passed and in Commerce stream 82.72% of the students passed in the board examination. (ANI)