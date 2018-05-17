Assam: CBI arrest ONGC official for demanding bribe

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, May 17, 2018 18:03 hrs

[India], May 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Deputy General Manager of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Assam's Sivasagar city for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs two lakh from a man for passing his pending bills.

The accused, who was booked under section 7 of the IPC Act, 1988, was produced before the Special Judge for CBI cases in Guwahati.

"A case has been registered under section 7 of the IPC Act, 1988 on a complaint alleging that the accused was demanding a bribe of Rs. two lakh for passing pending bills of the complainant," a CBI official said.

Searches were also conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused. (ANI)



