Assam CM discuses Indo- Bangla border issue with HM Rajnath

[India], June 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday had a detailed discussion with Home Minister Rajnath Singh to strengthen the Indian-Bangladesh border and other issues.

Addressing media after the meeting, Sonowal said, "We had a discussion about sealing the Indo-Bangladesh border and the Home Minister has assured to provide all necessary support to the Assam in this regard."

Commenting on the construction of a fence along the border, the Chief Minister asserted that "the work has been started. I have inspected the area myself. That is our top agenda".

Rajnath had earlier reiterated that the security of the India- Bangladesh border is the topmost priority of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government and it would be completely sealed by June 2018. The two neighboring countries have a 4,096-km-long border, of which 262 km falls in Assam. (ANI)