Assam CM inaugurates MODI fest in Tripura

[India], June 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated a three-day MODI (Making of Developed India) festival at Shantir Bazar in southern Tripura in Left-ruled Tripura to mark the completion of three years' of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The three-day programme showcases the different achievements of the incumbent Central government on its three-year completion.

The Assam Chief Minister said, "Prime Minister Modi has given special attention towards the development of the North-eastern region and assigned all Central Ministers to visit this region and monitor the implementation of schemes of their respective departments so that the Northeast region develop."

According to Sonowal, Prime Minister Modi stops not only with "Act East" but should transform that to "action" and for the development of the North-eastern region as without that India's development cannot take place in the real sense. Comparing Narendra Modi with former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the Assam Chief Minister viewed that in spite of the later representing from Assam in the Parliament nothing much happened during his tenure as it happened during the last three years after the Modi Government came to power in the Centre. The exhibition of the festival has different zones those exhibit the different schemes of the Union Government. Samir Deb, a visitor said, "I like the schemes those the Prime Minister had started and came here to know about them. These schemes shall be highly beneficial for the poor section of people. So I came here. The government is also running better." The visitors at the MODI fest got details information about the Digidhan Yojana, Krishi Samridhi Yojana, Mahila Sashatikaran Yojana and Kaushal Vikas Yojana among other schemes and programmes launched by the NDA Government. (ANI)